BRS MLC Kavitha skips ED interrogation, summoned again on March 20

While Kavitha was summoned for a second round of interrogation into the Delhi liquor scam case, she failed to appear before the ED citing an unfair investigation.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was ordered to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 20, after she skipped the second round of interrogation by the agency scheduled for March 16. Kavitha skipped the second round of interrogation because the ED’s investigation is allegedly not free, fair, and impartial. The MLC, who is also Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, wrote to the ED to convey that BRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar would appear on her behalf to hand over the representation and documents.

Kavitha was summoned by the central agency in connection with the agency’s probe into the Delhi excise policy scam case. She was first asked to appear before the ED on March 11. Before her second summons on Thursday, Kavitha was scheduled to address a press meet at her home in the national capital. However, the press conference did not happen and Kavitha did not appear before the ED.

The agency had summoned Kavitha to appear in-person at its headquarters, saying that they wished to interrogate her along with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai. However, no such confrontation took place, she said in her representation to the ED. Arun Pillai is said to have represented the ‘South Group’ that allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders which was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls. According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

“..despite your (ED’s) categoric assertion that my personal/ physical appearance was required for the purpose of confrontation with some arrested accused, no such confrontation took place. When specifically asked about the confrontation which was specific purpose cited by your good self to call me personally on 11.03.2023, I was candidly told by the officer Ms. Bhanupriya Meena concerned that they have ‘change of plans’,” Kavitha wrote in her representation.

“I therefore, have reasons to believe and a grave apprehension that the enquiry/investigation being carried out may not have the sanctity of law and my expectation of a free, fair, or impartial inquiry or investigation has been severely impaired,” she added.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, alleging that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.