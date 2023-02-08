BRS MLAs' poaching case: SC to hear plea against CBI probe on Feb 17

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

news Politics

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 8, agreed to take up on February 17, a plea filed by Telangana Police challenging the high court order upholding CBI probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach BRS MLAs by the BJP. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Luthra contended that the matter needs urgent hearing because after the CBI takes over the probe then the matter would become infructuous. Declining to give an earlier date for hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said, "We will reverse the (high court's) order, if necessary".

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on February 6 upheld the earlier order of a single judge on December 26, 2022 transferring the case to CBI. The plea argued that the High Court did not appreciate that the CBI directly works under the Union government and is under the control of the office of the Prime Minister and the Home Ministry. The state government alleged the involvement of some top BJP leaders to poach its four MLAs, was an attempt to topple the government.