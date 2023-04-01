BRS leader Bandari Narender dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana’s Jagtial

Ahead of its formation day on April 27, the BRS party is organising a slew of activities and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla’s Jagtial tour has been cancelled following the unfortunate incident.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Bandari Narender breathed his last after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Jagtial district of Telangana. Narender was participating and dancing at a BRS event at Telangana Thalli statue in Jagtial when he suddenly collapsed due to chest pain. Though the BRS cadres shifted him to hospital, he could not be saved. Narender is also the husband of local Municipal Councillor Bandari Vani.

The video of Narender collapsing while he was dancing is being circulated on social media, in which he can be seen performing dance steps along with the cultural artists on the road along with other BRS leaders amid a festive atmosphere.

Ahead of its formation day on April 27, the BRS party is organising a slew of activities to rejuvenate the party. Accordingly, Jagtial BRS party leaders organised Atmeya sameela (a get-together) in Gandhi nagar and invited Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, following the unfortunate incident, Kavitha’s Jagtial tour has been cancelled.

Conveying her condolences to the family, Kavitha said, “The untimely death of Jagtiyal BRS senior leader Bandari Narender is very unfortunate. Narendra's services for the party's strengthening and farmer's welfare are unforgettable. Praying to God that Narendra's holy soul may rest in peace. We will stand by his family in every way.” Kavitha also went and met the family and paid tributes to the departed leader.