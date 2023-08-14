BRS launches ‘100 Lies of BJP’ campaign in run-up to Telangana polls

The booklet which was released by the BRS features Modi’s face beside the words ‘BJP 100 Lies’ along with statements of several leaders from the saffron party.

The ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, August 14, released its “100 Lies of BJP” campaign against the state and central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BRS’s social media cell released a booklet containing 100 statements by various BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy on various issues.

BRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) released the booklet on Monday. “All of these lies have been compiled into a booklet and CD. These will be distributed to citizens in all of the state’s constituencies in the coming days,” said the BRS leader and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSDMDC) Chairman Krishank Manne. The BRS’s latest online campaign for the upcoming state elections against the BJP is intended to highlight “failed promises” including the creation of jobs, inflation (rise), Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act promises (unkept promises), etc.

The BRS’s latest election initiative comes just two days after the Congress in Telangana kicked off its campaign against the ruling party as well last week on August 12 with its ‘Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam’ (let’s rise and revolt) programme. The Congress, which is currently riding high due to defections from the BRS, plans to reach 75 lakh households across Telangana under its programme to highlight the state government’s ‘anti-people policies’.

Krishank stated that the BRS’s social media cell has been highlighting promises made by the BJP over the last 100 days and the same has been turned into a booklet, which features Modi’s face beside the words ‘BJP 100 Lies’. The state elections are slated to take place at the beginning of December.

The ‘100 Lies’ according to the BRS, include Nizamabad Lok Sabha MP D Arvind to set up a turmeric board for farmers, a promise by BJP state president Kishan Reddy to construct three new airports in Telangana, a loan waiver for farmers etc. Last year in Hyderabad, BRS workers also targeted the BJP and Modi by putting up ‘money heist’ posters when he had come to Hyderabad during the party’s national executive. “We just rob banks, we're Money Heist. You have robbed the entire nation,” said banners put up by the BRS.

The Congress is still considered to be the main opposition party, but the BJP’s rise in Telangana over the last five years is undeniable, especially after the saffron party won four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats here in the 2019 general elections. It was a big jump in performance compared to the 2018 state polls wherein only one of its candidates succeeded. The BRS won 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress won 19 seats despite an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, which managed to win just two seats.