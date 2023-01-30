BRS to highlight Union govt’s anti-people policies in budget session

Among the issues that would be taken up by the BRS in the upcoming parliament session are the bifurcation promises made to Telangana, unemployment, and rise in the prices of petrol, gas, and other essential goods.

news Politics

In a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 29, the Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) directed his party MPs to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Union government in the Parliamentary budget session scheduled to start on 31 January.

In the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, KCR told the MPs to oppose the Union government’s policies that undermine the federal spirit, according to the party’s press release. The Chief Minister told the MPs to voice their concerns on misuse of the system of governors, who he claimed intentionally delayed the state’s choices.

The BRS has 16 MPs in total, nine in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha. The MPs K Keshavrao, Nama Nageshwar Rao, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy, Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Vadiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathy, Deevakonda Damodar Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Maloth Kavita Naik, Pasunuri Dayakar, Borlakunta Venkatesh and Potuganti Ramulu attended the meeting.

Calling the economic policies followed by the Union government “dangerous”, KCR urged the MPs to denounce the BJP for displaying special favouritism to its allies in the corporate sector. He claimed that shares of businesses like the LIC are being randomly transferred to wealthy businessmen like Adani.

He said, “The country is noticing the hollowness of the corporations, which are losing lakhs of crores of rupees every day as the value of their shares fell sharply. The Union government’s risky economic policies favour the private sector’s ability to profit while placing the onus of loss-making on the general public,” the press release stated.

Among the issues that would be taken up by the BRS in the upcoming parliament session are the bifurcation promises made to Telangana, unemployment, and rise in the prices of petrol, gas, and other essential goods.

KCR also advised the MPs of both houses to join hands with the MPs of other parties to bring attention to the struggles and sufferings of the common people.