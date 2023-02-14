BRS, Congress will work together after hung Assembly: Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy

The senior Congress leader – who is the Bhuvanagiri MP – predicted that no party will get more than 60 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.

news Controversy

Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy predicted that the state will witness a hung Assembly in the elections to be held towards the end of this year. The Bhuvanagiri MP was addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 14. He also added that no party will get more than 60 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

The leader said he believes that the Congress will win between 40-50 seats. “The Congress party may not get a majority unless there is a miracle,” he said. He also added that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will have to join hands with the Congress to form the government. “Since BRS and Congress are secular parties, they will have to work together,” he said.

Komatireddy ruled out a pre-poll alliance between the two parties, saying that such a move would benefit the BJP.

The politician’s brother, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, had quit the Congress last year to join the BJP. He had, however, lost the bye-election in Munugode which was necessitated by his resignation.

Meanwhile, state Congress vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that Komatireddy’s statement is aimed at demoralising the Congress cadre. “A lot of karyakartas are working day and night to ensure a victory for the Congress. Revanth Reddy is also doing the ‘haath se haath jodo padayatra’ to empower the party and the karyakartas who are wholeheartedly putting in efforts. The people are seeing the Congress as a worthy alternative, and at a time like this a senior Congress leader speaking about a post-poll alliance is demoralising to the cadre. Being an MP from the party, I request him to not make such statements.

