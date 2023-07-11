BRS calls for two-day protest in Telangana against Congress

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy had reportedly said that 24-hour free electricity for farmers would stop if they came to power, provoking condemnation from the ruling BRS.

news Politics

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has called for a two-day statewide protest on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Congress party for their stance against 24-hour free electricity provided to farmers. On Tuesday, July 11, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said that the purported statement of the Congress working president Revanth Reddy was “anti-farmer”.

KTR also asserted, “In the past too the Congress had harassed farmers by not providing electricity. Now again they want to trouble farmers. This should be severely condemned by the farmers of the state.”

Revanth Reddy, who is in Philadelphia, United States of America, to attend the annual meeting of Telugu Association of North America, had an interaction session with the Telugu diaspora, when he was asked by a participant whether the Congress would continue or stop the 24-hour free electricity for farmers if voted to power. Responding, Revanth reportedly said that in Telangana 95% of the farmers were small and marginal farmers who owned less than three acres of land.

“One hour of water is enough to cultivate one acre of land. For three acres, three hours of water is sufficient. On the whole, eight hours of water is more than enough. But purely to take commissions from electricity boards, they are providing 24-hour electricity. K Chandrasekhar Rao is fooling people under the garb of providing free electricity,” he reportedly charged.

Reddy said that the 24-hour free electricity given to farmers was unethical and that they were clear in their stand against it. The video clip of Revanth’s remarks have been shared by the BRS party on their social media accounts, asking the people of the state to condemn the stand of the Congress party.