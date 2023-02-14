BRS attacks NDA govt over IT survey at BBC offices

On Tuesday, February 14, the Income Tax Department conducted 'survey' operations at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

news IT survey

The ruling BRS in Telangana on Tuesday attacked the NDA government at the Centre over the Income Tax Department's survey at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, alleging that agencies like IT and CBI have turned into "BJP's biggest puppets".



"What a surprise!! A few weeks after they aired the documentary on Modi, BBC India now raided by IT. Agencies like IT, CBI and ED have become laughing stock for turning into BJP's biggest puppets. What next? ED raids on Hindenberg or a hostile takeover attempt?," Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tweeted.



BRS MLC K Kavitha also criticised the Centre over the IT survey at BBC's offices.



"The entire ruling Govt defends against probe amidst allegation on one business house & the same Govt sends its agencies behind those who show the truth ! Why? #BBC," Kavitha, daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister, said on twitter.



The Income Tax Department today conducted survey operations at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.