‘Brought disrepute to party’, EPS expels V Maitreyan from AIADMK

Earlier in September, EPS expelled senior AIADMK leader and former minister Panruti S Ramachandran on similar charges

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and the O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions in the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), the party's Organisation Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was expelled from the party. In a press statement on Sunday, October 9, EPS said that Maitreyan was removed from all posts including his basic membership.

The senior politician was expelled by interim General Secretary EPS, who said that Maitreyan was bringing disrepute to the party through 'anti-party' activities. Maithreyan had recently made his allegiance to OPS clear, which has irked EPS. Maitreyan had been a prominent leader of the party and was a Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier in September, EPS expelled senior AIADMK leader and former minister Panruti S Ramachandran from the primary membership of the party on similar charges. There has been a slew of other expulsions in the party citing anti-party activities since the party split into two factions. The AIADMK is in a tough phase with former Chief Coordinator and former Chief Minister OPS, and his close associates expelled from the party during its July 11 General Council meeting.

