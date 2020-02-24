'Broccoli samosa cannot be samosa': Internet groans at menu for Trumps in Gujarat

The “hi tea” menu (referring to ‘high tea’) also included several varieties of tea and kaju katli.

President Donald Trump’s first ever trip to India began on Monday with a trip to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the trip, the menu to be served at the ashram was shared widely on social media, featuring snacks like broccoli and corn button samosa, Kaju katli and tetra packs of coconut water.

The “hi tea” menu (referring to ‘high tea’) also included a welcome drink of assorted canned juices like orange and guava as well as the coconut water.

The high tea would also feature a live tea counter with several varieties of tea, cookies like chocolate chip and seven-grain, roasted almonds and cashew nuts, apricots and dried dates.

At the snacks counter, Trump and First Lady Melania can expect to find Khaman (a variety of dhokla, a Gujarati snack), and broccoli and corn button samosas. For dessert, Kaju katli, “exotic” fresh fruits and apple pie, perhaps in case the Trumps were already feeling homesick.

But the broccoli samosas in particular appeared to irk the internet.

Broccoli samosa must taste as horrible as it sounds. pic.twitter.com/O9PfKwY6iI — syed mohammed (@syedmohammedd) February 24, 2020

I am sorry to entire humanity for the broccoli samosa on Trump's menu.



A broccoli samosa cannot be samosa. It's just fried salad.



You can ruin anything just by putting broccoli in it.#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/5iojv6vBTi — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) February 24, 2020

i want to meet the person who thought up a Broccoli and Corn samosa ... just to ask 'kya soch ke yeh banaya' ...



( and, what is wrong with serving the ordinary potato samosa) :D — Harini Calamur (@Calamur@mastodon.social) (@calamur) February 24, 2020

Bad enough that there’s broccoli samosa, but there’s also some 7-grain and Choco-chip cookies! So many foodies in this government, not one can pitch in on a decent menu? https://t.co/DlAyfjMFRe — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) February 24, 2020

Please don’t make broccoli samosas a thing. I am still recovering from the Paneer Ravioli from the last visit.... — Teesta Prakash (@Teesta_Prakash) February 24, 2020

At the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 12 years and from where he began the Dandi march on March 12, 1930, Donald and Melania Trump observed some of the relics from Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Trump briefly spun the charkha and wrote in the visitors’ diary, “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi – Thank You for this wonderful visit.”

However, there was no mention of Mahatma Gandhi by Trump in his remark in the visitors’ diary.

A roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram was organised during which thousands of people greeted the US President’s motorcade enroute.

Following the visit to the ashram, Donald and Melania Trump, along with Prime Minister Modi headed to Motera Stadium for the highly-publicised ‘Namaste Trump’ event, with lakhs in attendance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupnai and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.