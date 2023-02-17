Partner

Bringing the Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment Industry Together: An Exclusive Look at IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023

As the world moves forward, the importance of leisure and entertainment activities in our daily lives continues to grow. The Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment industry, which caters to these needs, is a rapidly expanding sector, offering a multitude of opportunities for growth and development. To keep pace with the latest trends and developments in this industry, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) will host the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023 , India's premier exhibition for the Amusement, Leisure, Entertainment, and Allied Sectors.

We sat down with Rajeev Jalnapurkar, Chairman of IAAPI, Nirmalsinh Rana, Chairman of IAAPI Trade Show and Shrikant Goenka, Vice Chairman of IAAPI to get a sneak peek into what attendees can expect from this year's exhibition.

Q: Can you give us an overview of the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023?

Rajeev Jalnapurkar: IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023 is a three-day exhibition taking place from March 1st to 3rd, 2023 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. This trade show brings together leading Indian and international companies and brands to showcase their latest products, services, offerings, and technologies to communities within the industry. The event is supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Government of India, with Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Madhya Pradesh Tourism as prestigious partner states.

Q: What can attendees expect from the IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023?

Shrikant Goenka: Attendees can expect to interact with over 150 exhibitors from across the world, including countries like USA, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Germany, Italy, Singapore and many more. The exhibition provides an ideal business environment for members within the industry to explore new avenues of growth and interact with end-users. We also get a lot of prospective developers who want to get into this exciting space with new parks and amusement centres. Additionally, attendees can expect to gain exposure to international trends and attend knowledge-sharing sessions with industry leaders and stalwarts.

Q: How has the Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment industry grown in India and globally?

Rajeev Jalnapurkar: The Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment industry has grown significantly in recent years, both in India and globally. The pandemic played spoilsport with our businesses for a couple of years but I am happy to share that all players have bounced back with great vigour. Attractions across India have seen greater footfall and attendance since recovery. In India, the industry has grown at a rate of 15-20% annually, with the theme park industry alone expected to reach INR 50,000 crore by 2023. Globally, the industry is worth over $500 billion, with a projected growth rate of 5-6% annually.

Q: What sets IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023 apart from other exhibitions in the industry?

Nirmalsinh Rana: This is the only amusement expo in the Indian subcontinent. We cater to attendees from across India and our neighbouring countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, etc. Barring the pandemic years, we have very successfully run this expo for 21 years. When we compare to exhibitions from across the world, we see that the products and services displayed at the Indian Amusement Expo suit our businesses from across India. We also focus on providing a platform for business transactions, knowledge-sharing, and networking opportunities. Additionally, the exhibition will host the Indian National Amusement Awards for Excellence 2023 , which aims to acknowledge and honour individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in the industry.

IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023 promises to be an exciting and informative event for industry professionals. Attendees can expect to see the latest offerings from leading companies, interact with industry leaders and experts, and gain valuable insights into the future of the Amusement, Leisure, and Entertainment industry. With its focus on business transactions, knowledge-sharing, and networking opportunities, IAAPI Amusement Expo 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the industry.

Register Now: http://bit.ly/3k05q10

Dates: 1 to 3 March 2023

Venue: Hall 2, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai – India

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with IAAPI and not created by TNM Editorial.