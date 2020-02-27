Bring back bodies of 3 Indians killed in US car crash, Telangana BJP chief asks Centre

The accident took place at Frisco in Texas and killed a couple hailing from Hyderabad and their friend, who was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

news Death

BJP Telangana unit president K Laxman on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help in bringing the bodies of three Indians from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who reportedly died in a road accident in the US.

In a letter to Jaishankar, he said a couple from Hyderabad and their friend, who hails from Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly killed in the accident in Texas.

Laxman said the relatives of the deceased couple approached him for help in bringing the bodies to India.

"I request you to kindly advise the officials concerned to coordinate with Indian Embassy in the USA to help in bringing the bodies of the deceased to India at the earliest," he said.

Laxman has also written to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy seeking his help also.

The accident took place at Frisco in Texas late on Sunday and the couple were identified as 41-year-old Gavini Raja and 34-year-old Divya Avula. The couple had dropped their 8-year-old daughter at a dance class and were on their way to see their new house which was under construction, when the accident took place.

The police said that the vehicle that hit their car was being driven by a juvenile. Both Raja and Divya hailed from Hyderabad and completed their education in the city, before they shifted to the US and settled there, Divya's family in Hyderabad told reporters.

A fundraiser was started for Premnath Ramanatham, the third victim of the accident, which can be found here.

"Prem's family is mostly dependent on him and all the funds will go directly to his family in India," the fundraiser, which has raised over $60,000 out of its goal of $150,000, states.

