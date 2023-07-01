Brij Bhushan’s aide Vinod Tomar continues at WFI office despite suspension

Vinod Tomar was also named in the FIR based on a complaint by India’s top wrestlers alleging sexual harassment at the hands of the Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan.

Written by Sumedha Mittal

Named as a co-accused in a case of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, a former official of the WFI continues to work for the BJP MP at the federation’s office – despite a suspension order issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports in January.

The suspension letter, which came three days after 30 wrestlers alleged sexual harassment by Singh and corruption at WFI, had on January 21 stated that Vinod Tomar’s continued presence as an appointed assistant secretary could be “detrimental to the development of this high priority discipline”.

But asked if the sports ministry objected to his presence at the federation’s office, the 48-year-old said, “No, the ministry did not put any pressure as such. Netaji [Brij Bhushan Singh] asked me to ignore my suspension and continue working for the federation. He also said that he does not consider me guilty.”

Tomar spoke to Newslaundry during a visit to the WFI office inside BJP MP Singh’s house in Delhi’s Ashoka Road last week. Newslaundry had earlier reported on an interaction with Brij Bhushan Singh in Tomar’s presence at the MP’s residence.

Tomar’s salary was being reimbursed to the WFI until January by the Sports Authority of India from funds allocated under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federation. Newslaundry was unable to verify the source of his income after the suspension, but, as per government rules, an employee continues to get half the salary during the suspension period.

Growing control

Under former president GS Mander, a former bureaucrat, Tomar had no power, sources told Newslaundry. But while his job role was limited to clerical duties, Tomar allegedly thrived in recent years, especially under Singh, and claims to have made an “indisputable” contribution to the federation.

According to SAI, Tomar’s job profile was only to assist in the day-to-day work of the WFI office without any decision-making powers.

But Tomar allegedly used to sign age verification certificates, finalise names, handpick coaches, and even accompany Singh on foreign trips, according to a former WFI executive member, a general secretary of a state wrestling federation, and an international referee.

Four people who have worked closely with Singh and Tomar said the BJP MP trusts the latter not because of his work but due to a “symbiotic relationship”.

International referee Jagbir Singh alleged that Tomar began to gain power within the federation as a senior official continued to remain absent from office since 2015. “Tomar never enjoyed such power under former president GS Mander because he was well educated, in fact a former secretary in the home ministry. So, he would stick to his clerical work under his presidency.”

“Tomar became so important that his signature would be required on licence books, age verification certificates…he would fix meetings with women athletes and take them to Brij Bhushan’s room. He became Brij’s confidant and started exploiting his weakness,” claimed Jagbir Singh.

In the FIR lodged by seven women wrestlers, four have named Tomar, including two who claimed that he would ask them to meet the WFI chief in his room where they would be sexually harassed. The chargesheet has accused him of abetting an offence and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 109 and 506, in addition to allegations of sexual harassment and outraging a woman’s modesty.

While a former executive council member of the WFI refused to comment on the wrestlers’ allegations, he said that Tomar “was given enormous power by Brij Bhushan”.

A former general secretary of a state’s federation unit alleged, “Tomar would not even dare to speak in front of GS Mander, forget entering his room. But under Brij Bhushan he had started accompanying the team even on foreign trips…only those who would clear the test for coaches and technical staff would be recommended for the tournaments. Then state federation units would make the recommendation on the basis of that. But Tomar would never choose the names suggested by us. He would have his own list…there was no one to interfere…We raised these concerns with Brij Bhushan Singh but they went unheard.”

The former executive council member claimed, “He would handpick coaches. Genuine people who deserved to be selected as coach and referee would never be selected.”

The decision making powers at the WFI are with its elected office-bearers, including the president, senior vice president, four vice presidents, secretary general, treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive members.

The former general secretary of the state federation unit claimed that despite Tomar’s suspension, he was even part of a hearing involving two state federation units.

This report was republished from News Laundry as part of The News Minute-Newslaundry alliance. Read more about our partnership here.