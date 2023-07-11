Brij Bhushan molested, stalked wrestlers, says Delhi Police chargesheet

In an over 1,000 pages chargesheet, submitted before the court, the police have charged Singh under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of India

The Delhi Police has submitted chargesheet in the Court hearing the matter of allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, stating that Singh had on various occasions molested, stalked and harassed wrestlers and is liable to be punished.

In an over 1,000 pages chargesheet, submitted before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) the police have charged Singh under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Of the six cases, Singh has been charged under sections 354, 354(A), and 354 (D), while in the other four cases he has been booked under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC. These sections carry imprisonment upto five years.

As per reports, the chargesheet, which is dated June 13 also states that in one of the six cases lodged against Singh, his harassment was â€˜repeated and continuingâ€™.

The chargesheet was filed based on the statements of more than 100 witnesses, including wrestlers, coaches and referees.

Singh was summoned by Delhiâ€™s Rose Avenue Court on July 7. The court had observed that there was enough evidence against the WFI chief to proceed with the case.