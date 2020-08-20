Bridge in Telangana's Mulugu district caves in due to floods

Vehicular movement was stopped on the bridge temporarily.

news Rains

A bridge constructed on â€˜Jampanna Vaaguâ€™ stream near Dodla village in Eturunagaram mandal in Telanganaâ€™s Mulugu district caved in, due to the heavy flow of water under it, triggered by floods in the region. Mulugu district has been witnessing incessant rains over the last week and tanks and rivulets are overflowing as a result, cutting off road connectivity in certain interior parts of the district.

Officials said that the bridge which caved in was an old one and the reason behind the same could have been 'a weakened foundation'.

An official from the Department of Roads and Building said that the bridge was constructed and overseen by authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). TNM made efforts to reach out to ITDA officials but is yet to get a response.

Officials have stopped vehicular movement on the bridge to prevent any untoward incident.

Bridge on Jampannvaagu in Mulugu district near Dodla village of Eturunagaram went down due to the heavy flood. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/GiZAiMjQ8O — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) August 20, 2020