A bridge constructed on â€˜Jampanna Vaaguâ€™ stream near Dodla village in Eturunagaram mandal in Telanganaâ€™s Mulugu district caved in, due to the heavy flow of water under it, triggered by floods in the region. Mulugu district has been witnessing incessant rains over the last week and tanks and rivulets are overflowing as a result, cutting off road connectivity in certain interior parts of the district.
Officials said that the bridge which caved in was an old one and the reason behind the same could have been 'a weakened foundation'.
An official from the Department of Roads and Building said that the bridge was constructed and overseen by authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). TNM made efforts to reach out to ITDA officials but is yet to get a response.
Officials have stopped vehicular movement on the bridge to prevent any untoward incident.
Bridge on Jampannvaagu in Mulugu district near Dodla village of Eturunagaram went down due to the heavy flood. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/GiZAiMjQ8O— CharanTeja (@CharanT16) August 20, 2020
In a similar incident earlier, an under construction bridge at Govindaraopet mandal on the same Jampanna Vaagu had caved in, sending locals into a tizzy.
According to reports, tanks along the downstream of river Godavari were filled up at full capacity and flooding. Mulugu District Collector Krishna Adithya toured low-lying areas along the river Godavari in Mangapet mandal. Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish has also visited Elisettipalli area on a motor boat and assured the locals that the government will take care of them.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) office at Hyderabad issued a warning to the state of Telangana on Wednesday, and said that 16 districts including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam, will receive 'heavy to very heavy rains' for two days.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in Eturunagaram for rescue operations. Local police officials and NDRF teams visited certain areas which are flood prone along the Godavari river and Jampanna Vaagu.