Brand Bengaluru: High on priority, low on fresh budget allocation

Addressing the need for efficient traffic management, CM Siddaramaiah proposed the development of 83 km of High-Density corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not make any major announcements for Bengaluru city, choosing instead to deliver better on the existing major infrastructure projects like Namma Metro. During his budget speech on Wednesday, July 7, Siddaramaiah said that despite infrastructure projects worth Rs 42,000 crore being implemented across the city, the infrastructure was still crumbling, due to lack of commitment from the previous government. The tunnel road project for Bengaluru, which is being pursued enthusiastically by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, did not find a mention in the budget.

Of this Rs 42,000 crore, Rs 12,000 crore has already been allocated for the Amruta Nagarotthana program, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure, white-topping of roads, solid waste management, encroachment removal, and repairs of canals (Rajakaluves), among others. The rest has been earmarked for Namma Metro and Bengaluru suburban railway project.

Siddaramaiah said that by the end of 2024, new metro lines will be added, including Baiyyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, Kengeri to Challaghatta, Nagasandra to Madawara, and RV Road to Bommasandra. Furthermore, the metro network will be extended from the existing 70 km to 176 km over the next three years. The government has also promised to expedite the ongoing work for the airport metro line so it can be operational by 2026.

To address the water supply and sewage management needs of Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah has allocated Rs 1,411 crore for the upgrade of 20 Sewage Treatment Plants by March 2026. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will oversee the execution of this project.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by commuters due to inadequate connectivity, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a new flyover at a cost of Rs 263 crore to facilitate access to the Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal near Baiyyappanahalli.

The government also plans to restart the white-topping project, converting 100 km of major roads into durable and long-lasting white-topped roads at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

Siddaramaiah also proposed the development of 83 km of High-Density corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore. For effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste management and to control the flow of pollutants into rivers and lakes, Rs 1,250 crore has been allocated for Bengaluru. Additionally, 256 acres of land will be converted into parks over the next five years. A grant of Rs 25 crore has been allocated to provide infrastructure facilities to the struggling University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE)

The CM has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Bengaluru suburban rail project. To foster athletes and prepare them for international competitions, a regional basketball training centre in Bengaluru and a cycling velodrome in Mysuru will be established at a cost of Rs.10 crore each. A grant of Rs 5 crore will be allocated to establish a sports museum in Sri Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Further, Rs 10 crore will be provided to establish well-equipped sports hostels on Public Private Partnership model.