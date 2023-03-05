Brahmapuram fire: School holiday declared till Class 7 in parts of Ernakulam

In a press note, Ernakulam Collector Renu Raj said that since smoke has remained in the air in several parts of the district, a partial school holiday has been declared as a health precaution.

A local holiday has been declared for students of Classes 1 to 7, as well as anganwadis and day care centres on Monday, March 6 in several parts of Kochi, following the Brahmapuram fire accident. The fire broke out on March 2 in the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

In a press statement, the Ernakulam district Collector Renu Raj said that since smoke has remained in the air in several areas of the district, a holiday has been declared as a health precaution to angarwadis, kindergartens, students of Classes 1 to 7 in government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools in Vadavucode - Puthenkurish gram panchayat, Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat, Kunnathunad gram panchayat, Thrikkakara municipality, Thrippunithura municipality, Maradu municipality and Kochi Municipal Corporation. However, public examinations will continue uninterrupted.

Earlier, the Ernakulam district authorities had directed residents of Kochi to stay indoors as the smoke from the Brahmapuram fire was engulfing the city, even as firefighters attempted to douse the fire.

Control room contact numbers:

Kalamassery Medical College: 8075774769

District Medical Office: 0484 2360802

