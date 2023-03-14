Brahmapuram fire: Mammootty helps send medical team, Mohanlal pens note of concern

There was a lot of criticism over the silence of actors and other celebrities on the Brahmapuram disaster, despite it affecting a large number of people.

Flix Pollution

The male superstars of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty and Mohanlal, have reacted to the fire and smoke in Brahmapuram dump yard days after it has been affecting the health of Kochi residents. Mammootty has made arrangements with the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva to provide free treatment to the affected residents, while Mohanlal has written a note about his concerns of how the smoke will affect the elderly in Kochi, including his mother.

An employee of Rajagiri Hospital confirmed to TNM that medical teams are checking on the residents of Vadavucode Panchayat, under which the Brahmapuram ward falls.

Mohanlal has spoken about his concerns in a note he wrote for Mathrubhumi , while an old open letter he published on his blog to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also become a topic of discussion. In the blog post that appeared in June 2016, Mohanlal had highlighted a few issues of concern, including waste management, which was presented as a major problem affecting the state. He had asked the CM to strictly punish those who throw away their garbage in public places, despite having specific spots and facilities for disposal of waste. He had written that he could not imagine what the situation of the state would be if the problem of waste persisted for the next five years.

In the note published by Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal said that he is in Rajasthan, away from all the danger, but worries about his mother and the other “mothers and fathers” who live in Kochi. He lamented about the blog posts he had written about cleanliness which have failed to bring any effect.

The silence of actors and other celebrities on the Brahmapuram disaster, despite it affecting a large number of people, had drawn much criticism. It was after that that actors began commenting on it.

Read: Brahmapuram fire: An environmental disaster that was waiting to hit Kochi

Watch: Who is responsible for Brahmapuram fire?