Brahmapuram fire: Ernakulam Collector directs residents to stay indoors for a day

Ernakulam District Collector Renu Raj said that more oxygen kiosks will be set up in Brahmapuram.

news Brahmapuram Plant Fire

Ernakulam district authorities have directed residents of Kochi to stay indoors as the smoke from the fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant engulfs the city. While firefighters are trying to douse the fire, the smoke from the burning waste is causing problems. Heavy smoke in the Kundannoor area in Ernakulam has created panic. District Collector Renu Raj said that the administration expects to douse the fire by evening and to bring the situation under control, in a statement on Sunday, March 5.

Renu Raj, while speaking to reporters, said that the administration is prepared to tackle any emergency health situation. She said that more oxygen kiosks will be set up in Brahmapuram. The Collector has also directed people not to venture out of their homes and said that those stepping out for emergencies should wear masks. The authorities have also asked asthmatic persons to employ caution.

Authorities have commenced a firefighting operation at the plant by dividing it into six zones. The state Fire and Rescue Services have deployed its units in four zones while the other two zones are being handled by units from the Navy and BPCL Kochi Refinery. Twenty fire tender vehicles are presently deployed at the site, and more fire tenders from Cochin Port Trust and other public sector units in the area will also be deployed. The District Collector also said that more water will be pumped from the nearby river using powerful motors to douse the fire.

State Health Minister Veena George, in a statement said, “N95 masks must be used by those in smoke-filled areas.” The Minister requested persons with respiratory diseases, pregnant women, children, and the elderly should not go out if possible. “Special arrangements have been made to treat any kind of health problems due to smoke. This includes 100 beds in Ernakulam General Hospital, 20 beds in Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura, and 10 beds for children and smoke casualty at the Kalamassery Medical College,” she said, adding that two 24-hour control rooms have been opened to alert those in Brahmapuram and nearby areas if there is any health problem, taking into consideration the spread of smoke according to the direction of the wind flow.

The fire broke out on Thursday, March 2, in the waste dumped at the Brahmapuram plant. Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman told the media on Sunday that the police have commenced an investigation into the reasons behind the fire in the plant. Chief Secretary of Kerala VP Joy has directed the state police to conduct an investigation into the reason behind the fire.

Control room contact numbers:

Kalamassery Medical College: 8075774769

DMO Office: 0484 2360802

With inputs from IANS.