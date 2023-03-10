Brahmapuram dumpyard fire: Fire Dept calls it Kochi Corporation’s failure

The fire department has also filed a police complaint seeking to find the reason behind the mysterious fire outbreak.

The Ernakulam district fire officer, in his report to the District Collector regarding the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, has noted that despite the repeated warnings, the Kochi Municipal Corporation hadn’t taken any adequate steps to prevent frequent fires at the dump yard. In the report to NSK Umesh, the Ernakulam collector, the fire department also said that officials who have been trying to extinguish the fire that has been going on for the past one week at the Brahmapuram dumpyard are falling sick as a result of inhaling the poisonous smoke.The report was submitted on March 4.

“Inflammable gasses such as biogas are formed in different parts of the waste heaps due to the presence of food waste in the dumpyard. Along with this, the scorching heat as well as dry winds with no proper distance between the contaminated heaps result in the fire from the garbage heap to spread quickly to other garbage heaps, which are piled up unscientifically. As a result of the intoxicating smoke, fire fighting also becomes a challenge, as it could cause harm to health,” the fire department said in their letter.

The report also mentions that the department has written multiple times to the Kochi Municipal Corporation authorities directly and indirectly to take measures to avoid fire accidents in the garbage dump. ¨But fire accidents have become a daily occurrence in this garbage dump because the necessary measures have not been implemented properly. It is hereby requested to direct the Kochi Corporation authorities for immediate implementation of the fire safety instructions and to take action under Disaster Management if the same is not followed properly,¨ the letter said.

In the letter, the officer also cited that unavailability of water and lack of proper fire extinguishing systems, were some of the reasons that made the fire extinguishing mission difficult for the officials.