Brahmapuram dumpyard fire: BJP demands CBI probe

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar alleged the involvement of the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in a "monumental corruption" which caused the man-made disaster, and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

news Brahmapuram fire

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Kerala government of allegedly bending rules to to hand over the contract to a company which is allegedly responsible for lapses leading to the fire at Brahmapuram dumpyard which raged on for nearly two weeks. Blaming the Kerala government for the incident because of the absence of any waste management plan, the BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is the in-charge of his party's affairs in the state, alleged the involvement of the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides the sons-in-law of a former Left Democratic Front (LDF) and a Congress leader in the "monumental" corruption which caused the man-made disaster recently. "There are three sons-in-law, two companies and a big scam. The LDF and the UDF [United Democratic Front] have come together in looting Kerala," he said, claiming that the companies assigned to deal with waste management in the city are linked to the kin of politicians.



Javadekar said that the Left is in power in Kerala, and the Congress is the main opposition party. Both are now together in looting the state. He noted that the landfill caught fire on March 2 and it continued for nearly 15 days, leading to medical complications for a large number of people as thousands were forced to leave the smoke filled area.



He also stated that "Goa and Indore have been among the best examples of managing waste and turning it into wealth. But the Kerala government never tried to do anything in this regard". He claimed that there was no plant, no processing, no machinery but only expenditure in Kochi. "When various teams including from the Central Pollution Control Board and other organisations visited Kerala and studied the site, they found no waste processing plant, no waste bio-mining plant but just a dilapidated compost structure," he said.