Boy falls asleep in class, remains locked in school for 7 hours

The staff of the school locked the rooms without checking if anyone was inside.

A student of Class 3 remained locked up in a government primary school for around seven hours in Parmeshwarpur under the Chargawan block of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The school staff went home on Monday, February 13, without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too. While searching for the child, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. The police broke open the school's lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.