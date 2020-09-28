Bowling concerns for RCB as Chris Morris unlikely to take the field vs Mumbai

RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded batting collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Monday. However, RCB are likely to be without the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who sat out of the first two games due to a side strain.

RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, said that Morris is unlikely to be available for the match. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB, Hesson said, “The mood’s good, we have spent time reflecting on our performance against KXIP, we obviously do not accept that as our standard, we have been training with a purpose. Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance.”

Meanwhile, RCB head coach Simon Katich said that Morris’s unavailability is affecting the balance of the side.

“We will look at things, when we first looked to pick our team at the start of the tournament, Chris Morris was a part of it, he balance our side and it has become a little more difficult to balance the things at the moment,” said Katich.

RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded batting collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat.

In the bowling department, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can't be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj.

The team management will have to come up with solutions to address the pace bowling concerns since Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav gave away 92 runs in 7 overs in the last game.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man with pacers, barring Navdeep Saini, leaking runs.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali will be a welcome addition to the middle-order but with Josh Phillippe keeping wickets regularly, he can only replace Steyn.

With PTI inputs