Bounce launches operations in Hyderabad with 2000 scooters

Scooter Sharing

Bounce has announced that it will launch electric vehicles and 10,000 scooters in Hyderabad by June 2020.

Dockless scooter sharing service Bounce has launched its operations in Hyderabad with 2000 scooters. The company has announced that it will launch Electric Vehicles and 10,000 scooters in Hyderabad by June 2020.

With this launch, Hyderabad will be the second-largest market for Bounce in India.

The scooters from Bounce come with a dockless feature enabled by Bounce’s patented keyless technology lets a user pick up a Bounce bike from the nearest location and after using it, drop it off at any legal parking zone. Riders can avail services at an affordable cost of Rs 1 per kilometre and Rs 1.7 per minute.

Bounce has partnered with Mass Rapid Transport in the city to ensure seamless first and last-mile connectivity. In Bengaluru, Bounce has partnered with Namma Metro and today 45% of Bounce rides either originate or culminate at metro stations.

“We are excited to introduce our dockless scooter service as an intracity mobility solution in Hyderabad. We chose Hyderabad as our first city to expand into as we believe it is one of the most mature and ready cities to transition into shared mobility. The overwhelming response that we have received in Bengaluru within a short span of time is a testament to the model we have created. We will be actively working with the government, civic and other authorities to ensure that our commute solutions help the city to decongest and enable people to shift to public transport as well as shared mobility,” Varun Agni, CTO and Co-Founder, Bounce said in a statement.

Bounce claims to have invested heavily in technology to ensure the safety of its users and vehicles and provides a 24x7 real-time tracking with all-day customer service.

Its scooters are enabled with latest tech solutions like IoT helmets, tilt and tow sensors, in addition to features like GPS tagging, Geo fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering.

Bounce currently operates in the city of Bengaluru with 13,000 dockless scooters and has presence in over 35 cities in rental/docked model.