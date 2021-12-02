Bounce launches electric scooter 'Infinity E1' with swappable battery

Pre-bookings start from December 2 and customers can pre-book the scooter by paying an amount of Rs 499 which is refundable.

Money EV

Smart mobility startup Bounce unveiled its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1 on Thursday, December 2. The Bounce Infinity E1 will be offered with a ‘Battery as a Service’ option, which the company claims is the first of its kind in the Indian market. The scooter with battery and charger costs Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the price for scooters with Battery-as-a-Service is Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom Delhi) plus subscription to Battery-as-a-Service. Customers can pre-book this smart scooter by paying an amount of Rs 499 which is refundable.

Customers have the option of acquiring the Bounce Infinity E1 without the battery and use Bounce’s battery swapping network instead. Customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s extensive swapping network. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters, the Bengaluru-based company claimed. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home, office, or wherever convenient.

Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its ride-sharing business. “The ambition is to build the world’s largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India’s transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within one kilometre distance for its customers,” the company said in a statement.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey. Pre-bookings start from December 2, with deliveries slated for March 2022 through its dealership network and its online platform. It will come equipped with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 kms.

Bounce has set aside $100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce said, “The Bounce Infinity E1 is designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of electric scooter customers in India. Our advanced ‘Made in India’ scooter will come equipped with enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features. We are glad to announce that we are the first and only ones to provide both options – to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home – for the Infinity E1.”