Bounce, a leading scooter sharing company, has announced an organisation-wide, temporary salary deduction to tide over the current uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three founders, Vivekananda Hallekere, Varun Agni and Anil Giriraj have announced a 100% pay cut in their salary; while the rest of staff have agreed to forgo 20-60% of their compensation. Taking these pay cuts across the company ensures that no jobs are lost irrespective of the economic situation, and the company improves its runway to over 30 months.

With all the hard work and external environment supporting, the company is looking at reinstating the original salary as soon as the situation becomes better. Bounce is also looking at paying the due salary as soon as the macro-economic indicators return to normalcy. In lieu of the interim salary cut, employees will get ESOPs (employee stock option plan) so that everyone benefits from future upside when the going gets better again.

The ongoing pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the global economy. Bounce expects this to slow down the investment scenario as well as affect operational cashflow. After considering all these factors, the company took this decision as part of its long-term business continuity plan. The core idea is to conserve cash and keep the financial wheel running, while keeping its team on board. The company has been amongst the fortunate few with cash and had raised over $105 million in January 2020, led by Accel Partners and Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

Bounce, as an employee centric organisation, considers its teams a key factor for its success. The underlying idea behind this decision is that everyone in the organisation takes the impact equally and not direct it at a few. Bounce said it aims to weather these tough times together, with all its employees.