'Book KCR for sedition': Telangana BJP condemns Assembly resolution against CAA

"The CAA only grants citizenship and does not take away anything," Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said.

news Politics

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president should be booked for sedition, for opposing the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He was speaking to reporters after the Telangana Assembly passed a resolution against the CAA, joining a list of other states that have done the same, including Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and others.

"To pass this resolution against CAA is nothing short of sedition. The Chief Minister should be booked for sedition. The CAA only grants citizenship and does not take away anything, people should understand that," Bandi Sanjay said.

Responding to KCR's comment that the Chief Minister of a state did not have a birth certificate, Bandi Sanjay said, "If that's the case, how did you contest so many times for the Assembly and Parliament elections? Do you not have proof of when and where you were born? Were you lying in your election affidavits then?"

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind also lashed out at the resolution and said, "Telangana is not in a different country. It is a part of India. The Assembly cannot stop a national law."

The BJP also said that the resolution was only passed to please the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), considered a friendly party to the TRS.

The Telangana Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution against the CAA, terming it as an attempt to alter the non-religious nature of Indian citizenship.

The resolution urged the Centre to amend CAA by removing all references to any religion or to any foreign country. The House also expressed its concern over the proposed implementation of NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), which may result in exclusion of large number of people.

"This House, accordingly, urges the government of Telangana to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of Telangana from exercises such as NPR and NRC," the resolution moved by KCR and adopted by a voice vote after a debate said.

Read: ‘Question of India’s future’: Telangana Assembly passes resolution against CAA