Bommai meets Shah in Delhi, Karnataka BJP awaits announcement on LoP

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in New Delhi. After the meeting Bommai stated that he cordially met Amit Shah and discussed various issues of state politics.

The meeting assumes importance as former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa is pushing Bommaiâ€™s candidature for the post of the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Karnataka legislature. The sources explained that Amit Shah is meeting Bommai to discuss the issue and take a final call on electing the LoP.

The appointment has been long pending and ruling Congress leaders are taking pot shots at BJP over the issue. Not able to take the criticism, Basavaraj Bommai recently stated that all 66 MLAs of BJP are leaders of the opposition and the ruling government must tread cautiously. However, the statement was further ridiculed in the political circles.

Sources explain that the high command is totally upset with Karnataka leadership after its humiliating defeat in the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have lost interest in the state politics following the infighting within the BJP. The BJP was criticised as the party had to attend the budget session without LoP in Karnataka.

The high command had spoken to BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal and others. BJP MLAâ€™s Suresh Kumar (Brahmin), V. Sunil Kumar (OBC), C.N. Ashwath Narayan (Vokkaliga), R. Ashoka (Vokkaliga), Arvind Bellad (Lingayat) are also considered for the post.

Yediyurappa is opposing the candidature of Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal (Lingayat) as he was involved in activities that led to the stepping down of Yediyurappa.