Bombs hurled at RSS office in Keralaâ€™s Payyannur

Bombs were hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur area of this northern district of Kerala on Tuesday with the group accusing CPI(M) of carrying out the attack. The incident occurred around 1.00 am, police said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits, they added. The RSS has accused CPI(M) workers of 'carrying out' the attack.

According to CCTV visuals of the attack, several explosions could be seen within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and the attacker in that case is yet to be identified by police.

Earlier, in April this year, an RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad district. According to the police, 45-year-old Srinivasan was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad. The attack was reportedly carried out by bike-borne assailants. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, police said. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of the Popular Front of India (PFI), of being behind the attack.

The incident came less than 24 hours after a PFI leader was killed in a village near Palakkad. Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque. Subair was on his bike with his father when he was allegedly hit by a car and then attacked using sharp-edged weapons.