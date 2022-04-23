Bombay HC says trial court order acquitting Tarun Tejpal needs deeper scrutiny

Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013, and was acquitted of the charges on May 21, 2021.

Stating that the order by a trial court acquitting former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal needed "deeper scrutiny and reappreciation," the Bombay High Court in Goa on Saturday, April 23, granted the state government leave to appeal against the former journalist's acquittal in a 2013 rape case. Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013, and was acquitted of the charges on May 21, 2021.

"We believe that deeper scrutiny and reappreciation may be necessary of the evidence of the respondent's SMS, WhatsApp, and email messages sent to the survivor. This evidence has to be evaluated from the context of corroboration of the survivor's testimony in the matter," Justices MS Sonak and RN Laddha said in their order. The order also said that there was need to revisit the inferences made by the Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi in the order, passed last year, about the conduct of the survivor.

"The inference from the survivor's conduct of consulting some lawyers before lodging her complaint may also require a revisit. Finally, the contention about the alleged admissions in the messages or the proper scope of such statements also requires consideration at this stage, we might have only preferred to record that a prima facie case has been made out and arguable issues arise in the matter," the court said.

Tejpal, who had challenged the state government's decision to appeal against his acquittal, claimed procedural lapses on part of the prosecution in their appeal application. "Based on the material on record, we do not think any case is made out to infer non-application of mind rendering such a decision a nullity. Though valid in some circumstances, the contention about haste and the inference of non-application of mind cannot be mechanically drawn in all events and purposes," the High Court maintained, rejecting Tejpal's counsel Amit Desai's contention.

The High Court also ordered Tejpal to seek bail from the trial court within 15 days, and allowed the application filed by Tejpal to get his passport from the court, as it is due for renewal. The bench directed that once the respondent appears before the trial court within 15 days, the court should order the release of his passport for enabling him to renew the same.

Tejpal was facing trial under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On May 21, he was acquitted by the trial court in Goa citing "benefit of doubt", following which an appeal was filed by the state government.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)