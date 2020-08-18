Bombay HC directs Nanavati Hospital to allow family to speak with Varavara Rao

news Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Nanavati Hospital to arrange for an interaction for Varavara Rao’s family with the incarcerated poet via video conference, as there has been no communication about his health for more than two weeks. The division bench comprising Justice AA Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja also directed the court registry to provide medical reports of Varavara Rao submitted by the Nanavati Hospital, where he is currently availing treatment for COVID-19, according to Times of India.

Varavara Rao, who was accused in the Elgar Parishad case and in an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister, has been imprisoned for more than two years without a trial.

Varavara Rao’s lawyer, Advocate Sudeep Pasbola had told the court that the family of the 81-year-old has not received any health update since July 31.

“We still do not have any information or update about his health after that. So we are seeking that a copy of the medical report be given and matter may be adjourned to later in the week to be argued on merits,” Pasbola was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.in.

Varavara Rao’s family last interacted with him on July 31 via video conference after the court ordered the authorities to allow the family to interact with him. Following this interaction, the family expressed worries over his health condition. They alleged that the revolutionary poet sounded disjointed and delirious in the conversation.

The Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh contended that the ailing poet is being taken good care of. However the court questioned if Rao was in the regular ward or Intensive Care Unit. Responding to this, Pasbola said that they are not aware of it. “We do not know. The family has not received any response from hospital authorities,” Pasbola said.

Taking the medical condition of Varavara Rao into account, the court directed hospital authorities to submit the health report and arrange for an interaction with the family members and adjourned the matter for two weeks.