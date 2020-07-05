Bomb hoax at actor Vijay's home in Chennai, caller traced to Villupuram

The caller, identified as a 21-year-old with psycho-social disabilities, has reportedly placed such hoax calls in the past too.

An anonymous call made to Tamil Nadu Police Master Control Room claimed that actor Vijay’s house in Saligramam, Chennai, has been planted with a bomb. The call made around midnight on July 4 kept officials busy through the night. Following a careful scouring of his residence that lasted a couple of hours, police were able to conclude that the bomb threat was fake.

Tracing the mobile number from which the call was made, officials held a young man with psycho-social disabilities from Marakkanam in Villupuram district. He has been let off with a warning.

Speaking to TNM, Marakkanam Inspector said the caller, identified as a 21-year-old with psycho-social disabilities, has placed such hoax calls in the past too. “He has made such calls in the past to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi. He’d call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up,” he said.

“When we traced his call and his location, he admitted to doing it himself. Although he does not own a cell phone, he took a family member’s mobile phone to place the call,” the Inspector added. He also said that the individual has been let off with a warning.

Earlier in June, actor Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai received a similar threat. According to reports, the actor’s family refused to let the bomb squad in at first due to the pandemic. Later, it was confirmed that the threat was fake.

Actor Vijay also owns another property on the East Coast Road in Chennai. Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Managaram fame. The film was scheduled to release in April, but has since been pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and is eagerly awaited by fans.