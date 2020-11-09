Bollywood producer Nadiadwala's home raided, wife arrested for having 10 g of ganja

news Arrest

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after it found some ganja at the Nadidadwalasâ€™ residence in suburban Juhu, officials said. NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he failed to appear.

"We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," he said. Earlier in the day, a team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials said, adding that the contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.

The NCB has also arrested Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed, besides three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day. "Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of the NDPS Act. She was arrested after her statement was recorded," officials said.

A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 have been seized till now from the four accused, the officials added.

The NCB had earlier arrested four persons during its crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients.

There was speculation that Firoz Nadiadwala is likely to be summoned for interrogation, but there was no confirmation from the officials. The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country's film capital.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of film-makers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades. Nadiadwala's major productions include the Hera Pheri series, Welcome, Awara Pagal Deewana, Aarakshan and others.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)