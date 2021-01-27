Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor upset with ‘RRR’ makers

The makers of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', announced on Monday that the film will be hitting the screens on October 13, 2021.

The makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR, announced on Monday that the film will be hitting the screens on October 13, 2021. However, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is not pleased with this announcement as RRR will be locking horns with the other Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan which is set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021, to cash in on the Dussehra weekend.

Calling the move ‘unethical', Boney Kapoor has said that this should not have happened when the industry is suffering a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked if he tried talking to Rajamouli about the release date clash, he said when I called Rajamouli to speak about the RRR release date, Rajamouli said that it was not in his hands as he has played no role in deciding the date and it is entirely between the RRR producer and distributors. He said the producer was under a lot of pressure from the distributors.

Boney further added, "Rajamouli has made a big name for himself after the two 'Baahubali' films he directed. In that context, I wonder why a Rajamouli film, after 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2:The Conclusion' needs a holiday weekend?"

Both Maidaan and RRR are the most anticipated films of 2021, and their makers have invested huge sums in making them.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame, Maidaan is based on how the Indian football team, under the guidance of S A Raheem, brought glory to the country between the years 1952-1962. Actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in important roles. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Content provided by Digital Native