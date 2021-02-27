Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan records statement in fake email case

In 2016, Hrithik had sent a legal notice to Kangana following a spat over an alleged fake email exchange between them.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake e-mails in his name to actress Kangana Ranaut, an official said.

The actor reached the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner in south Mumbai around 11.45 am. He left after more than two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

The office of the CIU is located in the main building of the police commissioner's office in Crawford market.

A large contingent of media persons and cameramen was present outside the commissioner's office.

The actor’s statement was recorded by a team of CIU officials headed by an assistant police inspector, he said.

The actor was summoned by the CIU to record his statement in a complaint filed by him in 2016 alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing actress Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email id.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter with an update on Hrithik appearing before the CIU and quoted tweeted “World has changed so much but my silly ex is still stuck in the same time, which will never come back”.

It was in December 2020 that Hrithik’s lawyer approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the probe which was still pending. Following this, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

In 2016, Hrithik approached the Mumbai police with a complaint that an unknown person was sending fake emails from a fake ID in his name. Kangana responded to the complaint stating that the emails were being sent by Hrithik himself and that the duo were in a relationship and had been communicating this way since 2014. Hrithik denied her claims and the both of them had a very public spat over the issue.