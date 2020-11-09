Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's Mumbai residence raided by NCB

news Drugs probe

Bollywood actor and producer Arjun Rampalâ€™s residence in upscale Bandra, Mumbai is being searched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in links with the Bollywood drugs case being investigated by the agency. In October, Arjun Rampalâ€™s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriadesâ€™s brother, Agisialos Demetriades, was arrested by the NCB.

On October 18, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, after raids were conducted on a resort in Lonavala where he was staying. The NCB has said that he was a part of a drug syndicate. It came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant's case. He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody. It was reported that the NCB had recovered banned substances like hashish and Alprazolam tablets from Agisilaos.

The NCB had argued before the court that he is directly linked to a co-accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency had also added that Agisilaos Demetriades was in touch with several drug peddlers and had regular transactions with them. They had sought his custody for further interrogation.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, who was issued a summons by the NCB, appeared before them on November 9. On November 8, the producer's wife, Shabana Saeed, was arrested by the agency. Her arrest came after raids on the filmmaker's Mumbai residences in a drug-related case. 10 grams of marijuana were reportedly recovered from the Nadiadwala residence.

According to reports, four drug peddlers were also arrested on Sunday, after simultaneous raids were conducted in three other parts of Mumbai and Thane as well. NCB reportedly recovered 717.1 grams of marijuana and 95.1 grams of MDMA in these raids.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others. Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case.

(With IANS inputs)