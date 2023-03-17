Body parts found in drain in Noida, police suspect victim was a woman

The body parts were discovered when a person cleaning the drain outside a Noida factory found a severed hand floating in the water.

Chopped-up human body parts were found in a drain outside a factory in Noidaâ€™s Sector 8 on the morning of Thursday, March 16. The body parts were discovered when a person cleaning the drain found a severed hand floating in it. According to the Times of India, the police said that they also discovered two legs. They also suspect that the body parts could belong to a woman because of nail paint and bangles found on the hand.

According to the Times of India, Shakti Avasthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that police officials were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. He further added that the body parts might be 4-5 days old and that an autopsy is being carried out to ascertain the same. The DCP also said that nearby police stations have been informed and have been contacted to get missing person complaints. While the DCP suspects that the body parts belong to a woman, he said that an autopsy will ascertain the details regarding gender, age and time of death.

The police further suspect that the woman might have been murdered in the city and that her body parts were thrown in various parts of the city. Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed where the body parts were found to ensure that there are no untoward incidents.