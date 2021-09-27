Body of Hyderabad techie who fell into open drain found near city lake

After ascertaining that it was Rajinikanth’s body, authorities shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy.

It was on September 25th night that 40-year-old G Rajinikanth, a techie working in Hyderabad, walked straight into an open under-construction drain while trying to cross the road in Manikonda in the city. More than a day after he fell into the drain, Rajinikanth’s body was found in Neknampur lake on Monday, September 27, at around 2 pm. The lake is around 2 kms from Manikonda.

After ascertaining that it was Rajinikanth’s body, authorities shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for autopsy, said Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ch Raghunandan Rao. Around 70 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force, GHMC, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), DTF (District Task Force) and the police were part of the rescue operation.

Speaking to TNM, ACP Ch Raghunandan Rao said, “The body was found at the outlet of the drain pipe leading to Neknampur lake. It had drifted away for a few meters. Using an earthmover we dumped mud and could reach the body.”

“The family has confirmed his identity,” the police officer added.

Earlier, the family members had filed a missing complaint. The ACP said that they will take a statement from the family members and based on that they will change the case. “We are yet to take a statement from them,” he said. The ACP also confirmed that no case has been filed yet against the contractor who is carrying out the construction work and had left the storm water drain open.

While it is being alleged that the contractor failed to put caution signs and barricade the open drain, Manikonda Municipality Commissioner S Jayanth told TNM that they had barricaded the open drain. “Rajinikanth stays close by. He is well aware of the drain which has been under construction. He seems to have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened,” the Commissioner claimed. Meanwhile, the family has said that the government should pay compensation.