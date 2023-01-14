Bodies of Malayali nurse, two kids who were murdered by husband in UK brought to Kerala

Anju, a 40-year-old Malayali nurse who worked in the UK, and her two children were murdered by her husband Saju in Kettering on December 15 last year.

news Death

The mortal remains of a 40-year-old Malayali nurse and her two children, who were murdered by her husband at Kettering in the United Kingdom in December last year, were brought home to Vaikom in Kerala on January 14, Saturday. The caskets carrying the bodies arrived at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery around 8 am, from where they were taken to Vaikom in ambulances. The funeral will be held at Anju’s house in Ithipuzha of Vaikom.

Saju (52), a native of Padiyoor in Kannur, had killed his wife Anju and their children Janvi (4) and Jeeva (6) on December 15, reportedly by strangulation. While Anju died at the scene of the crime, the children — who were injured and unconscious — were taken to the hospital but died there later. Anju’s father Asokan told the media that the family did not yet know the reason behind the murders.

“Detectives have tonight (December 18, 2022) charged Saju Chelavalel, 52, with three counts of murder. Mr Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering, was arrested by officers who were called to his address at 11.15 am on Thursday, December 15. On attendance, officers found Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4, with serious injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and hospital staff all three sadly died a short time later. Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation,” the Northamptonshire Police who investigated the case posted in Facebook on December 18.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, whom we are determined to seek justice for. Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing. I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them,” senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said in the post.

The families of Anju and Saju were apparently unaware of any issues between the couple. They, however, said that Saju had been upset about losing his job.