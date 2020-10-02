BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 3% from Nov 1 over rising costs

BMW India, which is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group, will increase prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio.

Money Automobiles

BMW Group India on Thursday said that it will increase prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from November 1, due to rising costs and depreciating currency.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said: "BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3 per cent from 1 November 2020 because of rising costs and depreciating currency."

"With comprehensive solutions and customer centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times," he added.

BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram.

Till date, BMW Group has invested over Rs 5.2 billion (72 million euros) in BMW India.

The wide range of company's activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country.

It locally produces BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition and BMW M8 Coupe which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBUs).

MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as CBUs.