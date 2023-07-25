BMW goes up in flames at Chennaiâ€™s Chromepet, no casualties reported

The driver narrowly escaped the fire accident by jumping out of the car upon noticing smoke coming from the bonnet.

news News

A BMW car went up in flames near Chromepet bus stand in Chennai during the morning hours on Tuesday, July 25. Media reports suggest that the carâ€™s driver Parthasarathy noticed smoke coming out of the car when he was driving towards Tindivanam. Upon noticing the smoke, Parthasarathy jumped out of the car and escaped the vehicle which then went up in flames in the middle of the Chennai Theni highway that cuts across Chromepet.

The fire had initially started near the bonnet of the car and spread quickly, sending thick black smoke up the air. The Tambaram fire brigade arrived at the scene and doused the fire. However, the car was fully burnt before the fire brigade had arrived. Traffic was disrupted on the Chennai Theni highway for around one hour owing to the fire accident. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

According to reports, Parthasarthy was driving from Triplicane in the BMW car while Arun Balaji, the owner of the car, was travelling in a second car with his friend. Both the cars were bound to reach Tindivanam. Tambaram police have lodged a complaint and are investigating the reason behind the fire accident.