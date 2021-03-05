BMTC driver caught on cam flouting Bengaluru bus priority lane norms, action initiated

Citizens’ group Whitefield Rising posted a video of the violation on Twitter.

In a bid to overtake another bus, a driver from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) damaged plastic bollards opposite Prestige Tech Park in Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru on March 3. The bus that was heading towards Marathahalli can be seen in a video, not complying with the bus priority lane (BPL) norms. Citizens’ group Whitefield Rising shared dash camera footage from another vehicle that had recorded the violation.

Sharing the video, they mentioned details of the incident. In the video, the bus can be seen jumping lanes thereby crushing the plastic bollards on the road.

@mybmtc BMTC , destroying the bollards on ORR, while trying to overtake another.#BusPriorityLane



Video taken via dashcam: 13:54 PM, March 3, 2021



Location: Opp to Prestige Tech Park, Kadubeesanahalli (north bound, going towards Marathahalli).



Bus Reg No: KA 57 F 2989

The citizens' group further tweeted that if the bus drivers do not see the feasibility of the BPL, it indicated a problem that needed to be addressed and tagged the official accounts of relevant authorities.

The BMTC reportedly has already initiated action against the driver. Officials assured that they would conduct awareness campaigns and sensitise bus drivers assigned to the bus priority lanes. Activist Srinivas Alavilli tweeted notifying about the BMTC’s swift action against the driver who violated norms.

I was informed that @BMTC_BENGALURU initiated action on the driver (in the video) and is also going to organise another round of sensitisation program for all their drivers assigned to the Bus Priority Lane. @WFRising https://t.co/Ho9sxstPt9 — Srinivas Alavilli (@srinualavilli) March 4, 2021

In reply to Whitefield Rising’s tweet, many people mentioned that it was a recurring issue on the route. A frustrated user had written in response, “The entire crew needs to be instructed as it is a very common occurrence on the Ring Road. At bus stops, if the bus in front stops for a longer duration, the bus at the rear overtakes it by going over these bollards.”

However, it must be noted that BMTC drivers in the past, have complained about the stress of driving in Bengaluru traffic, adding that they were unable to stick to the scheduled timings as a result of clogged roads, and also had to pay the penalties for this.

Bus Priority Lane is a project started by the BMTC to increase the efficiency of bus service in Bengaluru, wherein the extreme left lane of the road is reserved for buses. Designated drivers were also allotted to move in these lanes in addition to buses that were already running.