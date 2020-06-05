BMTC to allow students to travel for II PUC exam by showing hall ticket or college ID

This is because the bus passes of students have expired.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Thursday said that Class 12 students writing their board exam on June 18 will be able to travel on buses by showing their hall ticket or college ID since their bus passes have expired.

"On 18 June, students commuting from their home to exam centres and returning can show their examination hall ticket or their student smart card. All driving staff are hereby informed about this," a note issued by the BMTC stated. The smart card passes issued in the previous academic year will allow students to commute.

The lone remaining state board Class 12 – or second PUC – exam is the English exam which could not be completed in March due to the lockdown imposed over the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Karnataka government is keen on finishing the exam.

The Karnataka government is also considering opening government and private schools in the state from July and invited opinions from parents and officials working in schools in the state.

TNM earlier reported that a majority of parents are opposed to the idea of reopening schools in July. They contended that reopening schools in the month of July would be too risky since many schools in the state are unprepared to handle the situation.

On Thursday, COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 4,320 after 257 cases were recorded. The cases have risen over the past week with 388 cases recorded on Tuesday, which is the highest increase in a single day. Despite the rising cases, the state government appears keen to resume activities in the state including reopening schools and conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams.