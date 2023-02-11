BMRCL to resume metro pillar construction with revised safety measures

A safety team from the BMRCL will also inspect the construction site before the concreting work begins to ensure the safety methodology is being followed.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will restart the construction of metro pillars with new safety protocols in place. The construction was temporarily suspended last month following a tragic incident in which a reinforcement pillar collapse led to the death of a mother and her two-and-half-year-old son.

According to the Managing Director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez, the new safety protocols have pillars categorised based on their height as: 12 metres high, between 12 and 20 metres high, and over 20 metres high. Each category will have a different number of concreting stages to ensure adequate support for the reinforcement pillar. According to The Hindu, the new protocols have been reviewed by experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and will be applicable to both existing and future metro constructions. A safety team from the BMRCL will also inspect the construction site before the concreting work begins to ensure the safety methodology is being followed.

The proposed Blue Line, from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, will require the construction of over 2,500 pillars, with most of the tall pillars being located on the Kasturinagar-Hebbal ORR stretch.

