Bleeding after menopause: Why you need to consult your doctor

One in every ten postmenopausal women with bleeding is at increased risk of having Endometrial Cancer.

Menopause can be challenging for many, it is a time of major physical change. Starting in the late 40s or early 50s, menopause is a biological change marking the end of a woman’s period of fertility and reproduction.

If women do not have periods for a year, it can be confirmed as menopause wherein the periods stop permanently and the levels of Estrogen produced from the ovaries decrease and the release of the egg comes to an end.

However, some women experience bleeding after menopause. Experts assert that Thinning of endometrium due to hormonal deficiency is one of the main factors that can cause postmenopausal bleeding. “Other reasons for post-menopausal bleeding include thinning of the vagina tissue, exposure to an infection, thickening of the uterine tissue, and sometimes endometrial cancer or cervical cancer ” adds Dr Rajkumar, Cancer Surgeon, at Kauvery Hospital, Salem.

NEED TO GET TESTED

According to a recent Harvard Health Publishing study, approximately 10% of women aged 55 and above experience postmenopausal bleeding. Among this, one in every ten women is at increased risk of developing Endometrial Cancer. While most postmenopausal bleeding is not life-threatening, doctors advise seeking medical attention immediately to rule out other potentially serious causes.

Several examinations are performed to determine the scope of the problem. Ultrasound examinations are conducted to detect uterine thickening and tumours. While a vaginal examination will shed more light on the current condition, a biopsy will be done to confirm cancer or the pre-cancer stage. The severity and stage can be identified through a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or Positron emission tomography (PET) scan.

TREATMENT METHODS

The treatment method for postmenopausal bleeding varies depending on whether it is a cancer-related problem or not. Lifestyle changes, hysteroscopic treatment and medications can be used to treat non-cancer-related problems.

Experts opine there are several advancements in surgery that aids in faster recovery. A endometrial cancer surgery can be performed by laparoscopy or robotic surgery. “Indocyanine green fluorescent dye is used to remove , only the affected lymph nodes . Since these treatments are done through small holes, patient can recover quickly and return home,” says Dr. S Rajkumar.

Most cancers are curable if detected early enough. When detected early, surgery alone will be enough. If a disease is diagnosed with a higher condition, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or both may be required. With today's cutting-edge treatment methods, full recovery can be accomplished with minimal side effects. Specialists are confident that cancer in its fourth stage can be controlled and life expectancy can be extended significantly using current treatment methods.

There are many concerns about the possibility of conceiving after cancer treatment. According to experts, this is possible for early-stage , low grade diseases. “In such a situation, the hormone-releasing agents are implanted inside the uterus and the disease is cured. This protects the uterus and allows the patient to conceive,” adds Dr. S. Rajkumar.

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HEALTH

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 30-50% of cancers can be prevented just like diabetes or hypertension. Can you reduce your risk of getting cancer in the first place? Yes. Take charge of your health by making these lifestyle changes :

EAT HEALTHY:

Avoid oily, greasy, high-fat foods specifically junk food. Reduce consumption of saturated fat and red meat. Consume a healthy balanced diet

GET MOVING:

Obesity increases the risk of developing cancer. Maintain a healthy weight and make physical activity and exercise part of your daily routine.

SAY NO TO TOBACCO

Quit smoking ASAP. Toxic substances in tobacco , act as carcinogen to develop cancer.

REGULAR CHECK-UP

Get tested at regular intervals if undergoing hormone therapy or significant family history of cancer.

This article was published in association with Kauvery Hospital.