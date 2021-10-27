Blaze at firecracker store in TN: Death toll rises to 6, Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia announced

An amount of Rs 1 lakh will also be given to those injured in the incident, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

news Accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the families of those who died in the Kallakurichi firecracker shop blaze. Expressing his condolences to the grieving families in a tweet, he also said that Rs 1 lakh compensation would be given to those who were injured in the incident.

Stalin said that he was deeply saddened after hearing the news of the blaze and that he has given orders for monetary aid to be given to the deceased’s families and those injured from the CMRF. The blaze broke out following a blast at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. As of Wednesday, October 27, morning, reports state that the death toll has increased to six and the number of injured people stands at 25.

In videos that have emerged from the scene, a huge ball of fire can be seen rising up towards the sky, followed by a stream of smoke that quickly engulfs the area. Sounds of firecrackers bursting can also be heard from a distance. Fire Department officials rushed to the spot to put out the flames. Sankarapuram police officials told TNM that the flames have been put out and they will be conducting an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire.

There have been similar incidents in the past involving firecracker shops, godowns and manufacturing units, triggering large-scale tragedies. In February this year, over 20 people died and dozens were injured, after a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Sattur. In June, two persons lost their lives after an explosion took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Thayilpatti.