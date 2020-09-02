Blast sound at Srisailam power plant was part of mock drill clarify officials

Visuals of the mock drill were mistakenly reported as another blast by regional media but the same has been denied by officials.

Weeks after a ghastly fire accident at the hydro-electric power station of Srisailam left bank claimed nine lives, officials have conducted a mock drill to assess the preparedness of the staff viz-a-viz emergency situations like fire-accidents. The visuals of a fresh fire break out was part of the mock drill, the brief drill recorded on videos showed a series of explosions even as the power supply stopped to avert the further damage.

With this mock drill, officials have demonstrated a code of safety and are hopeful of preventing casualties in future. This came amid preparations to resume its operation following the recent accident which claimed nine lives.

However, soon after the mock drill visuals emerged, several regional media outlets carried reports stating that it was a fire accident. Putting an end to the unconfirmed reports,GENCO Chief Managing Director Prabhakar Rao clarified that the officials at Srisailam plant have carried out a mock drill to see the preparedness of the staff.

Speaking to TNM, Prabhakar Rao said " in a move to avert such incidents in the future, a team headed by GENCO Civil Director was asked to carry out a mock drill, it was purely a mock drill."

He further stated that the visuals could have appeared like a fire and a major blast as it was inside the tunnel. Rao also said that the officials, directors and engineers were inside the tunnel when the mock drill was conducted.

Earlier in August, nine staff members including a Divisional Engineer and Assistant Engineers succumbed to death after they were trapped inside the underground power plant.

The preliminary probe by authorities, at the time, pointed to the short circuit at the plant. The plant has the capacity of 900 MW, as many as six turbines each with 150 MW.