‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, famous for playing superhero Black Panther in the Marvel series, died after he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43. According to reports, the actor had died in his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side.

Boseman had never spoken about his diagnosis or treatment before in public.

A statement released by his family read, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

According to their statement, the 43-year-old actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it for four years as it progressed to stage IV.

The statement also said that many of the films, which were loved by his fans, were shot during his treatment including ‘countless sessions of chemotherapy.’

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

The statement also thanked fans for their love and prayers, and asked for respect for the family’s privacy during these difficult times.

Chadwick Boseman had his initial break playing real-life characters which included baseball great Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film 42 and then musician James Brown in the 2014 film Get on Up. However, he is best remembered for playing Black Panther in 2018 which was the first superhero film to get Oscar nominations for Best Picture and six other awards.