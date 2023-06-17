BJP's CT Ravi urges re-conversions amidst Karnataka's anti-conversion law repeal

The Karnataka cabinet on June 15 decided to repeal the stringent anti-conversion law passed by the previous BJP government.

Reacting to the Karnataka government's move to drop the anti-conversion law, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Saturday, June 16, said that religious pontiffs must call for a maha panchayat to carry out re-conversions to save Hindu religion.

He said re-conversions should be carried out through convincing, donations, warnings and punishment. "To save Hinduism inevitably, a maha panchayat should be called. The maha panchayat of religious pontiffs, community leaders, and jagadgurus must be called. We should initiate steps to save ourselves and our country and our strategy must be evolved. The religious pontiffs of different communities should take steps for re-conversions," he said.

"The Congress government is giving an opportunity by dropping the stringent law on religious conversions. Those who have gone away from Hinduism for different reasons must be brought back to the Hindu religion. The people should be converted back to the Hindu religion,” he added.

On June 15, the Karnataka cabinet decided to repeal the anti-conversion law passed by the previous BJP government. The BJP had imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions and prescribed harsh punishment for the offence.

"What is the stand of Congress to cancel the anti-conversion law? There is a prohibition on religious conversions by force, lure, and cheating. Is Congress supporting forceful conversions?" Ravi questioned.

He further stated, "I assumed Congress hated Dr BR Ambedkar. It also hates Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukh Dev. We will place our textbooks before the people and ask them what is wrong with the content. The lesson by author Chakravarthy Sulibele on these martyrs has been dropped. He had not written about himself. Congress opposed Ambedkar when he was alive and defeated him in the elections. They insulted him when he died.”

On June 15, the state government also decided to drop lessons on RSS founder Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from the current curriculum. The cabinet also decided to provide supplementary booklets to all schools instead of printing new textbooks. In 2021, the BJP government dropped lessons written by Dalit writers and progressive intellectuals against caste hierarchy and added essays on right-wing ideologues.