BJP workers lay mock SilverLine survey stone near CM's residence, 6 arrested

BJP leader VV Rajesh had said that the act was done as CM Pinarayi Vijayan was allegedly “undermining the people’s sentiments” on the matter.

As protests against the LDF government’s contentious SilverLine rail project continue, the Thiruvananthapuram police on Thursday, March 24, arrested six BJP members for allegedly breaking into the Chief Minister’s official residence and symbolically laying a survey stone there. Addressing a rally, BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh claimed that the BJP cadre entered the compound of Cliff House, the official residence of the CM, by breaching its security and installed the survey stone there. The BJP leader had claimed that the act was done as CM Pinarayi Vijayan was allegedly “undermining the people’s sentiments” on the matter.

The police, however, have said that the BJP workers did not break into Cliff House, but rather had entered a building nearby. According to a report in The New Indian Express, BJP-Yuva Morcha cadre had managed to enter into the high-security zone near Cliff House, and had erected K-Rail survey stones on the premises of Agriculture Minister P Prasad’s residence. City Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar had stated that the protestors had trespassed into the house, which was under renovation and was unused at the moment. He had further added that this house was located around 100 metres away from the Cliff House.

Meanwhile, Rajesh challenged the police's contention saying that he was “ready to prove that the symbolic protest was held on the compound of the Chief Minister's residence”.

The incident is said to have happened when the party's march towards the Cliff House, carrying the survey stones it had uprooted from various parts of the district, culminated at the high security zone in Thiruvananthapuram. The protest was organised on the day CM Pinarayi Vijayan visited New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking speedy approval of the Union government for the Left government's ambitious project. Other parts of the state including Kozhikode and Thrissur also witnessed opposition protests against the project.

Breaking the police barricades, Youth Congress workers, carrying a survey pole, entered the premises of the collectorate in Thrissur. Police used water cannons and lathis to disperse the agitating Youth Congress workers.

The authorities were forced to suspend the survey process temporarily in a few areas in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts on Thursday following the protests by the local residents.

Meanwhile, noted environmental activist Medha Patkar criticised the Left government for pushing the project. Inaugurating a mass protest organised by K-Rail SiverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samithi in front of the secretariat, she asked the central leadership of the CPI(M) to look into every aspect related to the project. She said if the Left opposes the bullet train project connecting Gujarat and Maharashtra, they must oppose the K-Rail in Kerala.

Patkar slammed the government for using force against women and children who are protesting against the project, saying it was not the policy of the Left Front, which has been strongly advocating and promoting democratic human rights.

The SilverLine project, expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the Congress-led UDF and the BJP, which have been alleging that it is unscientific and impractical besides, putting a huge financial burden on the state.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government contended that the UDF and BJP were anti-development. The government said the project would be beneficial for future generations, would result in economic development and reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes. Therefore, the LDF said, everyone should come together to make the rail corridor a reality. The 530-kilometre-long stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail, a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.

(With PTI inputs)